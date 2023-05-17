Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalDetroit4Pittsburgh0
FinalTampa Bay8N.Y. Mets5
FinalTexas7Atlanta4
FinalHouston7Chicago Cubs3
FinalKansas City5San Diego4
FinalMinnesota5L.A. Dodgers1
FinalOakland9Arizona8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalBaltimore7L.A. Angels3
FinalBoston9Seattle4
FinalN.Y. Yankees6Toronto3
FinalChicago White Sox8Cleveland3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMiami5Washington4
FinalMilwaukee3St. Louis2
FinalCincinnati3Colorado1
FinalSan Francisco4Philadelphia3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FinalDenver132L.A. Lakers126

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

PittsburghatDetroit1:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatL-A Dodgers3:10 p.m.
ArizonaatOakland3:37 p.m.
Kansas CityatSan Diego4:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
AtlantaatTexas8:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatHouston8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A AngelsatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatToronto7:07 p.m.
SeattleatBoston7:10 p.m.
ClevelandatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatColorado3:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
WashingtonatMiami6:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

MiamiatBoston8:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ColoradoatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
ChicagoatCharlotte FC7:30 p.m.
CF MontréalatCincinnati7:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatColumbus7:30 p.m.
New York City FCatOrlando City7:30 p.m.
D.C. UnitedatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
New YorkatToronto FC7:30 p.m.
VancouveratFC Dallas8:30 p.m.
HoustonatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
MiamiatNashville8:30 p.m.
PortlandatReal Salt Lake9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas CityatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.
Austin FCatSeattle10:30 p.m.

