Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Detroit
|4
|Pittsburgh
|0
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|8
|N.Y. Mets
|5
|Final
|Texas
|7
|Atlanta
|4
|Final
|Houston
|7
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|Final
|Kansas City
|5
|San Diego
|4
|Final
|Minnesota
|5
|L.A. Dodgers
|1
|Final
|Oakland
|9
|Arizona
|8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Baltimore
|7
|L.A. Angels
|3
|Final
|Boston
|9
|Seattle
|4
|Final
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|Toronto
|3
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|Cleveland
|3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|5
|Washington
|4
|Final
|Milwaukee
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|Final
|Cincinnati
|3
|Colorado
|1
|Final
|San Francisco
|4
|Philadelphia
|3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Final
|Denver
|132
|L.A. Lakers
|126
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Oakland
|3:37 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|L-A Angels
|at
|Baltimore
|6:35 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|Colorado
|3:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|San Francisco
|3:45 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Colorado
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Columbus
|7:30 p.m.
|New York City FC
|at
|Orlando City
|7:30 p.m.
|D.C. United
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|FC Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Nashville
|8:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Real Salt Lake
|9:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|at
|Seattle
|10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.