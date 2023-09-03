Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|at
|N-Y Mets
|1:40 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Colorado
|3:10 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Kansas City
|2:10 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Texas
|2:35 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Oakland
|4:07 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Cleveland
|4:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Houston
|7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Cincinnati
|12:10 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Milwaukee
|1:05 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Washington
|1:35 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|(5)LSU
|at
|(8)Florida St.
|7:30 p.m.
|(18)Oregon St.
|at
|San Jose St.
|3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|New York
|at
|Chicago
|3 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Dallas
|4 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Los Angeles
|7:30 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New York
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10 p.m.
