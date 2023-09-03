Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

SeattleatN-Y Mets1:40 p.m.
TorontoatColorado3:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatArizona4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BostonatKansas City2:10 p.m.
DetroitatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatTexas2:35 p.m.
L-A AngelsatOakland4:07 p.m.
Tampa BayatCleveland4:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatHouston7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi CubsatCincinnati12:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatMilwaukee1:05 p.m.
MiamiatWashington1:35 p.m.
PittsburghatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
AtlantaatL-A Dodgers4:10 p.m.
San FranciscoatSan Diego4:10 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(5)LSUat(8)Florida St.7:30 p.m.
(18)Oregon St.atSan Jose St.3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatChicago3 p.m.
IndianaatDallas4 p.m.
PhoenixatMinnesota7 p.m.
WashingtonatLos Angeles7:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New YorkatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
MiamiatLos Angeles FC10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

