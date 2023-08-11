Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|St. Louis
|5
|Tampa Bay
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Baltimore
|5
|Houston
|4
|Final
|Detroit
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|Final
|Cleveland
|4
|Toronto
|3
|Final
|Boston
|2
|Kansas City
|0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|7
|Atlanta
|5
|Final
|Philadelphia
|6
|Washington
|2
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|Colorado
|1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Final
|Houston
|20
|New England
|9
|Final
|Seattle
|24
|Minnesota
|13
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Indiana
|91
|Minnesota
|73
|Final
|Seattle
|68
|Atlanta
|67
|Final
|Phoenix
|90
|Connecticut
|84
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|San Francisco
|10:15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Seattle
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Atlanta
|at
|Miami
|7 p.m.
|Green Bay
|at
|Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
|N-Y Giants
|at
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Tampa Bay
|7 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Cleveland
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver
|at
|Arizona
|10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Chicago
|at
|New York
|8 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.