Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalSt. Louis5Tampa Bay2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalBaltimore5Houston4
FinalDetroit3Minnesota0
FinalCleveland4Toronto3
FinalBoston2Kansas City0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPittsburgh7Atlanta5
FinalPhiladelphia6Washington2
FinalL.A. Dodgers2Colorado1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

FinalHouston20New England9
FinalSeattle24Minnesota13

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalIndiana91Minnesota73
FinalSeattle68Atlanta67
FinalPhoenix90Connecticut84

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y YankeesatMiami6:40 p.m.
MinnesotaatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m.
OaklandatWashington7:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatToronto7:07 p.m.
MilwaukeeatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.
St. LouisatKansas City8:10 p.m.
TexasatSan Francisco10:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ClevelandatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
DetroitatBoston7:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatHouston8:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatSeattle10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
AtlantaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
San DiegoatArizona9:40 p.m.
ColoradoatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

AtlantaatMiami7 p.m.
Green BayatCincinnati7 p.m.
N-Y GiantsatDetroit7 p.m.
PittsburghatTampa Bay7 p.m.
WashingtonatCleveland7:30 p.m.
DenveratArizona10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ChicagoatNew York8 p.m.
WashingtonatLas Vegas10 p.m.

