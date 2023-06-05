Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

DetroitatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatMiami6:40 p.m.
OaklandatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatTexas8:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatBoston4:05 p.m.
HoustonatToronto7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MilwaukeeatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSan Diego9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

FloridaatVegas8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

