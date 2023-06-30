Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ClevelandatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
DetroitatColorado8:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatKansas City8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatSt. Louis8:15 p.m.
ArizonaatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
BostonatToronto7:07 p.m.
HoustonatTexas8:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatOakland9:40 p.m.
Tampa BayatSeattle10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatCincinnati5:10 p.m.
WashingtonatPhiladelphia6:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
MiamiatAtlanta7:20 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WashingtonatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
Los AngelesatChicago8 p.m.

