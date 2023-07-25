Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

BaltimoreatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
MiamiatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
AtlantaatBoston7:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.
OaklandatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.
TorontoatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A AngelsatDetroit6:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatCleveland7:10 p.m.
SeattleatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
TexasatHouston8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ColoradoatWashington7:05 p.m.
CincinnatiatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
PittsburghatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
St. LouisatArizona9:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las VegasatChicago7 p.m.
PhoenixatAtlanta7 p.m.
SeattleatNew York7 p.m.
ConnecticutatDallas8 p.m.
IndianaatLos Angeles10 p.m.

