Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Baltimore
|at
|Washington
|8 p.m.
