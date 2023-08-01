Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|4
|Atlanta
|1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|5
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|Final
|Baltimore
|4
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|Houston
|7
|Cleveland
|3
|Final
|Seattle
|6
|Boston
|2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Philadelphia
|4
|Miami
|2
|Final
|Washington
|5
|Milwaukee
|3
|Final
|Cincinnati
|6
|Chicago Cubs
|5
|Final
|Colorado
|4
|San Diego
|3
|Final
|Arizona
|4
|San Francisco
|3
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Minnesota
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Indiana
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
