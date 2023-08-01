Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalL.A. Angels4Atlanta1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalTampa Bay5N.Y. Yankees1
FinalBaltimore4Toronto2
FinalHouston7Cleveland3
FinalSeattle6Boston2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPhiladelphia4Miami2
FinalWashington5Milwaukee3
FinalCincinnati6Chicago Cubs5
FinalColorado4San Diego3
FinalArizona4San Francisco3

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

DetroitatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
L-A AngelsatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
MinnesotaatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
N-Y MetsatKansas City8:10 p.m.
OaklandatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatToronto7:07 p.m.
Chi White SoxatTexas8:05 p.m.
ClevelandatHouston8:10 p.m.
BostonatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatMiami6:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatWashington7:05 p.m.
CincinnatiatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
San DiegoatColorado8:40 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

MinnesotaatConnecticut7 p.m.
PhoenixatIndiana7 p.m.
AtlantaatLas Vegas10 p.m.
New YorkatLos Angeles10 p.m.

