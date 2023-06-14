Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

AtlantaatDetroit1:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatMinnesota1:10 p.m.
AtlantaatDetroit4:40 p.m.
ColoradoatBoston7:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatKansas City8:10 p.m.
WashingtonatHouston8:10 p.m.
ClevelandatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
MiamiatSeattle9:40 p.m.
Chi White SoxatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TorontoatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
L-A AngelsatTexas8:05 p.m.
Tampa BayatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San FranciscoatSt. Louis1:15 p.m.
PittsburghatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatArizona9:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Los AngelesatDallas1 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

HoustonatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you