Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Chi CubsatToronto3:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatMiami4:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatPhiladelphia6:05 p.m.
OaklandatWashington7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatKansas City7:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatChi White Sox7:15 p.m.
TexasatSan Francisco9:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ClevelandatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
DetroitatBoston4:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatHouston7:15 p.m.
BaltimoreatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AtlantaatN-Y Mets1:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
AtlantaatN-Y Mets7:15 p.m.
San DiegoatArizona8:10 p.m.
ColoradoatL-A Dodgers9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

IndianapolisatBuffalo1 p.m.
TennesseeatChicago1 p.m.
N-Y JetsatCarolina4 p.m.
JacksonvilleatDallas5 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatBaltimore7 p.m.
L.A. ChargersatL.A. Rams9 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

AtlantaatLos Angeles7:30 p.m.
ConnecticutatDallas8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you