Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|at
|Detroit
|6:40 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Chi White Sox
|7:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Minnesota
|8:10 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Seattle
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Milwaukee
|8:10 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|San Francisco
|10:15 p.m.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
|Detroit
|at
|Carolina
|8 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Tennessee
|8:15 p.m.
|L.A. Chargers
|at
|San Francisco
|10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Los Angeles
|at
|Atlanta
|8 p.m.
