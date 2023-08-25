Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ColoradoatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
L-A AngelsatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatBoston7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

HoustonatDetroit6:40 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
ClevelandatToronto7:07 p.m.
OaklandatChi White Sox7:10 p.m.
TexasatMinnesota8:10 p.m.
Kansas CityatSeattle10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

WashingtonatMiami6:40 p.m.
Chi CubsatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m.
San DiegoatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
CincinnatiatArizona9:40 p.m.
AtlantaatSan Francisco10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

DetroitatCarolina8 p.m.
New EnglandatTennessee8:15 p.m.
L.A. ChargersatSan Francisco10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Los AngelesatAtlanta8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you