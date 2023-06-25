Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatCleveland1:40 p.m.
L-A AngelsatColorado3:10 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Dodgers7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatDetroit12:10 p.m.
SeattleatBaltimore1:35 p.m.
TexasatN-Y Yankees1:35 p.m.
OaklandatToronto1:37 p.m.
Kansas CityatTampa Bay1:40 p.m.
BostonatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y MetsatPhiladelphia1:35 p.m.
AtlantaatCincinnati1:40 p.m.
PittsburghatMiami1:40 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Francisco4:05 p.m.
WashingtonatSan Diego4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs0St. Louis0(Top 1st)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ChicagoatConnecticut1 p.m.
WashingtonatNew York1 p.m.
DallasatLos Angeles3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you