Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cleveland
|1:40 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Colorado
|3:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Detroit
|12:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Baltimore
|1:35 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:35 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Toronto
|1:37 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:40 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Philadelphia
|1:35 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Cincinnati
|1:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Miami
|1:40 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|(Top 1st)
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Chicago
|at
|Connecticut
|1 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|New York
|1 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Los Angeles
|3 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
