Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

MilwaukeeatN-Y Yankees2:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
San DiegoatHouston7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas CityatToronto3:07 p.m.
SeattleatTampa Bay4:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatBoston4:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatDetroit6:10 p.m.
OaklandatTexas7:05 p.m.
ClevelandatL-A Angels9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
L-A DodgersatWashington4:05 p.m.
MiamiatPhiladelphia6:05 p.m.
St. LouisatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
PittsburghatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
ColoradoatSan Francisco9:05 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(11)Texasat(3)Alabama7 p.m.
(20)Mississippiat(24)Tulane3:30 p.m.
Troyat(15)Kansas St.12 p.m.
Nebraskaat(22)Colorado12 p.m.
(10)Notre DameatNC State12 p.m.
(12)UtahatBaylor12 p.m.
Ball St.at(1)Georgia12 p.m.
Delawareat(7)Penn St.12 p.m.
Youngstown St.at(5)Ohio St.12 p.m.
Charleston Southernat(25)Clemson2:15 p.m.
UNLVat(2)Michigan3:30 p.m.
(23)Texas A&MatMiami3:30 p.m.
Tulsaat(8)Washington5 p.m.
Austin Peayat(9)Tennessee5 p.m.
Appalachian St.at(17)North Carolina5:15 p.m.
SMUat(18)Oklahoma6 p.m.
Lafayetteat(21)Duke6 p.m.
(13)OregonatTexas Tech7 p.m.
Grambling St.at(14)LSU7:30 p.m.
(19)WisconsinatWashington St.7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss.at(4)Florida St.8:30 p.m.
UC Davisat(16)Oregon St.9 p.m.
Stanfordat(6)Southern Cal10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

San JoseatD.C. United7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas CityatMiami7:30 p.m.
New EnglandatMinnesota8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FCatPortland10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

