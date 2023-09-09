Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|2:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Minnesota
|2:10 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Houston
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Boston
|4:10 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Detroit
|6:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Texas
|7:05 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Washington
|4:05 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:05 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Francisco
|9:05 p.m.
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|(11)Texas
|at
|(3)Alabama
|7 p.m.
|(20)Mississippi
|at
|(24)Tulane
|3:30 p.m.
|Troy
|at
|(15)Kansas St.
|12 p.m.
|Nebraska
|at
|(22)Colorado
|12 p.m.
|(10)Notre Dame
|at
|NC State
|12 p.m.
|(12)Utah
|at
|Baylor
|12 p.m.
|Ball St.
|at
|(1)Georgia
|12 p.m.
|Delaware
|at
|(7)Penn St.
|12 p.m.
|Youngstown St.
|at
|(5)Ohio St.
|12 p.m.
|Charleston Southern
|at
|(25)Clemson
|2:15 p.m.
|UNLV
|at
|(2)Michigan
|3:30 p.m.
|(23)Texas A&M
|at
|Miami
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulsa
|at
|(8)Washington
|5 p.m.
|Austin Peay
|at
|(9)Tennessee
|5 p.m.
|Appalachian St.
|at
|(17)North Carolina
|5:15 p.m.
|SMU
|at
|(18)Oklahoma
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette
|at
|(21)Duke
|6 p.m.
|(13)Oregon
|at
|Texas Tech
|7 p.m.
|Grambling St.
|at
|(14)LSU
|7:30 p.m.
|(19)Wisconsin
|at
|Washington St.
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss.
|at
|(4)Florida St.
|8:30 p.m.
|UC Davis
|at
|(16)Oregon St.
|9 p.m.
|Stanford
|at
|(6)Southern Cal
|10:30 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|San Jose
|at
|D.C. United
|7:30 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Minnesota
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|Portland
|10:30 p.m.
