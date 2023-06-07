Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

OaklandatPittsburgh12:35 p.m.
SeattleatSan Diego4:10 p.m.
DetroitatPhiladelphia6:05 p.m.
Kansas CityatMiami6:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
St. LouisatTexas8:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
Chi White SoxatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
HoustonatToronto7:07 p.m.
BostonatCleveland7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatWashington7:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
N-Y MetsatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
San FranciscoatColorado8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

DenveratMiami8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

MinnesotaatNew York7 p.m.
PhoenixatDallas8 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

AtlantaatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

