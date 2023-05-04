Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalDetroit2N.Y. Mets0
FinalTampa Bay3Pittsburgh2
FinalL.A. Angels11St. Louis7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TorontoatBoston6:10 p.m.
Kansas City9Baltimore8(Bot 7th)
Minnesota2Chicago White Sox2(Bot 9th)
Oakland3Seattle2(Top 4th)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee4Colorado0(Bot 6th)
Miami2Atlanta1(Top 2nd)
FinalWashington4Chicago Cubs3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

L.A. LakersatGolden State9 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

FloridaatToronto7 p.m.
SeattleatDallas9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

