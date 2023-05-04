Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Detroit
|2
|N.Y. Mets
|0
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|11
|St. Louis
|7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|9
|Baltimore
|8
|(Bot 7th)
|Minnesota
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|(Bot 9th)
|Oakland
|3
|Seattle
|2
|(Top 4th)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|4
|Colorado
|0
|(Bot 6th)
|Miami
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|(Top 2nd)
|Final
|Washington
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|L.A. Lakers
|at
|Golden State
|9 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Florida
|at
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Dallas
|9:30 p.m.
