Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas CityatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
TorontoatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatTexas8:05 p.m.
PittsburghatMinnesota8:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatColorado8:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatCleveland4:10 p.m.
BostonatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
DetroitatCleveland7:40 p.m.
SeattleatHouston8:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
BaltimoreatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatWashington7:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
N-Y MetsatSt. Louis8:15 p.m.
ArizonaatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
MiamiatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

CarolinaatN-Y Giants7 p.m.
CincinnatiatAtlanta7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

DallasatConnecticut7 p.m.
WashingtonatIndiana7 p.m.
ChicagoatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatSeattle10 p.m.
New YorkatPhoenix10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

