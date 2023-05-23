Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

TexasatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
HoustonatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
San FranciscoatMinnesota7:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatCleveland6:10 p.m.
TorontoatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
DetroitatKansas City7:40 p.m.
BostonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
OaklandatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ArizonaatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
St. LouisatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
San DiegoatWashington7:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
N-Y MetsatChi Cubs7:40 p.m.
MiamiatColorado8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

BostonatMiami8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

VegasatDallas8 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

ConnecticutatWashington7 p.m.
AtlantaatMinnesota8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

