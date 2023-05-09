Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Baltimore
|6:35 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Kansas City
|7:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|at
|Pittsburgh
|6:35 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Milwaukee
|7:40 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Chi Cubs
|7:40 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
|Philadelphia
|at
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix
|at
|Denver
|10 p.m.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
|Carolina
|at
|New Jersey
|7 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Seattle
|9:30 p.m.
