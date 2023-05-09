Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

TorontoatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
BostonatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
San DiegoatMinnesota7:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatCleveland6:10 p.m.
Tampa BayatBaltimore6:35 p.m.
OaklandatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
Chi White SoxatKansas City7:40 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
TexasatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ColoradoatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
N-Y MetsatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
L-A DodgersatMilwaukee7:40 p.m.
St. LouisatChi Cubs7:40 p.m.
MiamiatArizona9:40 p.m.
WashingtonatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

PhiladelphiaatBoston7:30 p.m.
PhoenixatDenver10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

CarolinaatNew Jersey7 p.m.
DallasatSeattle9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

