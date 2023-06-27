Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

CincinnatiatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatToronto7:07 p.m.
MiamiatBoston7:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
HoustonatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
Tampa BayatArizona9:40 p.m.
WashingtonatSeattle9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatTexas8:05 p.m.
ClevelandatKansas City8:10 p.m.
Chi White SoxatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatOakland9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
MilwaukeeatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatColorado8:40 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatConnecticut7 p.m.
SeattleatMinnesota8 p.m.
DallasatPhoenix10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you