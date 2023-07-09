Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

TexasatWashington12:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatN-Y Yankees1:35 p.m.
AtlantaatTampa Bay1:40 p.m.
St. LouisatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

OaklandatBoston1:35 p.m.
Kansas CityatCleveland1:40 p.m.
TorontoatDetroit1:40 p.m.
BaltimoreatMinnesota2:10 p.m.
SeattleatHouston2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatMiami1:40 p.m.
CincinnatiatMilwaukee2:10 p.m.
ColoradoatSan Francisco4:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatSan Diego4:10 p.m.
PittsburghatArizona4:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

WashingtonatConnecticut3 p.m.
DallasatIndiana4 p.m.
Los AngelesatPhoenix6 p.m.
Las VegasatMinnesota7 p.m.
AtlantaatChicago8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you