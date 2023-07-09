Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|at
|Washington
|12:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|1:35 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Tampa Bay
|1:40 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|at
|Boston
|1:35 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Cleveland
|1:40 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Detroit
|1:40 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|Minnesota
|2:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Houston
|2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Miami
|1:40 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Milwaukee
|2:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|San Francisco
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|San Diego
|4:10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|Arizona
|4:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Washington
|at
|Connecticut
|3 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Indiana
|4 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|at
|Phoenix
|6 p.m.
|Las Vegas
|at
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Chicago
|8 p.m.
