Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Cincinnati
|6:40 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Washington
|7:05 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|San Diego
|9:40 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|San Francisco
|9:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|at
|Minnesota
|7:40 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|New York
|at
|Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
