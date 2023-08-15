Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

ClevelandatCincinnati6:40 p.m.
HoustonatMiami6:40 p.m.
BostonatWashington7:05 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatToronto7:07 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
OaklandatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
Chi White SoxatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
BaltimoreatSan Diego9:40 p.m.
Tampa BayatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DetroitatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
L-A AngelsatTexas8:05 p.m.
SeattleatKansas City8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PittsburghatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
ArizonaatColorado8:40 p.m.
MilwaukeeatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New YorkatLas Vegas9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

