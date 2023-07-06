Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalHouston6Colorado4
FinalPhiladelphia8Tampa Bay4
FinalAtlanta8Cleveland1
FinalSan Diego5L.A. Angels3
FinalSan Francisco2Seattle0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TorontoatChi White Sox5:10 p.m.(Postponed)
FinalOakland12Detroit3
FinalBoston4Texas2
FinalMinnesota5Kansas City0
FinalBaltimore6N.Y. Yankees3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalMiami10St. Louis9
FinalCincinnati9Washington2
FinalChicago Cubs4Milwaukee3
FinalN.Y. Mets2Arizona1
FinalL.A. Dodgers6Pittsburgh4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York99Phoenix95
FinalMinnesota90Indiana83
FinalLas Vegas89Dallas82
FinalAtlanta90Los Angeles79

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final tieCharlotte FC1New York City FC1

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

PhiladelphiaatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

OaklandatDetroit1:10 p.m.
TorontoatChi White Sox5:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
Kansas CityatCleveland7:10 p.m.
TexasatBoston7:10 p.m.
SeattleatHouston8:10 p.m.
TorontoatChi White Sox8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatWashington1:05 p.m.
Chi CubsatMilwaukee2:10 p.m.
St. LouisatMiami6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatArizona9:40 p.m.
PittsburghatL-A Dodgers10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

SeattleatConnecticut7 p.m.

