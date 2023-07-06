Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Houston
|6
|Colorado
|4
|Final
|Philadelphia
|8
|Tampa Bay
|4
|Final
|Atlanta
|8
|Cleveland
|1
|Final
|San Diego
|5
|L.A. Angels
|3
|Final
|San Francisco
|2
|Seattle
|0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|at
|Chi White Sox
|5:10 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|Final
|Oakland
|12
|Detroit
|3
|Final
|Boston
|4
|Texas
|2
|Final
|Minnesota
|5
|Kansas City
|0
|Final
|Baltimore
|6
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Miami
|10
|St. Louis
|9
|Final
|Cincinnati
|9
|Washington
|2
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|Final
|N.Y. Mets
|2
|Arizona
|1
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|6
|Pittsburgh
|4
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|New York
|99
|Phoenix
|95
|Final
|Minnesota
|90
|Indiana
|83
|Final
|Las Vegas
|89
|Dallas
|82
|Final
|Atlanta
|90
|Los Angeles
|79
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Final tie
|Charlotte FC
|1
|New York City FC
|1
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|at
|Tampa Bay
|6:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Chi White Sox
|5:10 p.m.
|Baltimore
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:05 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Cleveland
|7:10 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|Toronto
|at
|Chi White Sox
|8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|Washington
|1:05 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|Milwaukee
|2:10 p.m.
|St. Louis
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Seattle
|at
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
