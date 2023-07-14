Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

MiamiatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
ArizonaatToronto7:07 p.m.
Chi White SoxatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
BostonatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatColorado8:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ClevelandatTexas8:05 p.m.
Tampa BayatKansas City8:10 p.m.
HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
MinnesotaatOakland9:40 p.m.
DetroitatSeattle10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San DiegoatPhiladelphia6:05 p.m.
San FranciscoatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
WashingtonatSt. Louis8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you