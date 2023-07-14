Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Seattle
|10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:05 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:10 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|St. Louis
|8:15 p.m.
