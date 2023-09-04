Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalN.Y. Mets6Seattle3
FinalToronto7Colorado5
FinalBaltimore8Arizona5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalDetroit3Chicago White Sox2
FinalBoston7Kansas City3
FinalTexas6Minnesota5
FinalOakland10L.A. Angels6
FinalTampa Bay6Cleveland2
FinalN.Y. Yankees6Houston1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalChicago Cubs15Cincinnati7
FinalPhiladelphia4Milwaukee2
FinalMiami6Washington4
FinalSt. Louis6Pittsburgh4
FinalL.A. Dodgers3Atlanta1
FinalSan Diego4San Francisco0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final(8)Florida St.45(5)LSU24
Final(18)Oregon St.42San Jose St.17

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York86Chicago69
Final OTIndiana97Dallas84
FinalMinnesota86Phoenix73
FinalLos Angeles72Washington64

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FinalPhiladelphia4New York1
FinalMiami3Los Angeles FC1

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

SeattleatCincinnati4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White SoxatKansas City2:10 p.m.
HoustonatTexas4:05 p.m.
TorontoatOakland4:07 p.m.
BostonatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
MinnesotaatCleveland6:10 p.m.
BaltimoreatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San FranciscoatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
ColoradoatArizona4:10 p.m.
MilwaukeeatPittsburgh6:35 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Diego6:40 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(9)ClemsonatDuke8 p.m.

