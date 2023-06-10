Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Arizona
|11
|Detroit
|6
|Final
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|Miami
|1
|Final
|Oakland
|5
|Milwaukee
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Tampa Bay
|8
|Texas
|3
|Final
|Boston
|3
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|Final
|Baltimore
|3
|Kansas City
|2
|Final
|Minnesota
|3
|Toronto
|2
|Final
|Cleveland
|10
|Houston
|9
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|5
|Seattle
|4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|14
|N.Y. Mets
|7
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|L.A. Dodgers
|4
|Final
|Atlanta
|3
|Washington
|2
|Final
|St. Louis
|7
|Cincinnati
|4
|Final
|San Diego
|9
|Colorado
|6
|Final
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|San Francisco
|2
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|New York
|106
|Atlanta
|83
|Final
|Indiana
|71
|Minnesota
|69
|Final
|Dallas
|90
|Phoenix
|77
|Final
|Los Angeles
|77
|Chicago
|62
|Final
|Washington
|73
|Seattle
|66
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Oakland
|at
|Milwaukee
|4:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|at
|Toronto
|3:07 p.m.
|Kansas City
|at
|Baltimore
|4:05 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Cleveland
|6:10 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|N-Y Yankees
|7:35 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|L-A Angels
|10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|at
|St. Louis
|2:15 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Colorado
|3:10 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Philadelphia
|4:05 p.m.
|N-Y Mets
|at
|Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Atlanta
|4:10 p.m.
|Chi Cubs
|at
|San Francisco
|7:35 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|D.C. United
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Seattle
|at
|Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|CF Montréal
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|New England
|7:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Orlando City
|7:30 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles FC
|at
|Houston
|8:30 p.m.
|Austin FC
|at
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|New York City FC
|at
|Real Salt Lake
|9:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
