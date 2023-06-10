Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalArizona11Detroit6
FinalChicago White Sox2Miami1
FinalOakland5Milwaukee2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalTampa Bay8Texas3
FinalBoston3N.Y. Yankees2
FinalBaltimore3Kansas City2
FinalMinnesota3Toronto2
FinalCleveland10Houston9
FinalL.A. Angels5Seattle4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FinalPittsburgh14N.Y. Mets7
FinalPhiladelphia5L.A. Dodgers4
FinalAtlanta3Washington2
FinalSt. Louis7Cincinnati4
FinalSan Diego9Colorado6
FinalChicago Cubs3San Francisco2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

FinalDenver108Miami95

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

FinalNew York106Atlanta83
FinalIndiana71Minnesota69
FinalDallas90Phoenix77
FinalLos Angeles77Chicago62
FinalWashington73Seattle66

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

ArizonaatDetroit1:10 p.m.
MiamiatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
OaklandatMilwaukee4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MinnesotaatToronto3:07 p.m.
Kansas CityatBaltimore4:05 p.m.
TexasatTampa Bay4:10 p.m.
HoustonatCleveland6:10 p.m.
BostonatN-Y Yankees7:35 p.m.
SeattleatL-A Angels10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CincinnatiatSt. Louis2:15 p.m.
San DiegoatColorado3:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatPhiladelphia4:05 p.m.
N-Y MetsatPittsburgh4:05 p.m.
WashingtonatAtlanta4:10 p.m.
Chi CubsatSan Francisco7:35 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

VegasatFlorida8 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. UnitedatAtlanta7:30 p.m.
SeattleatCharlotte FC7:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatCF Montréal7:30 p.m.
MiamiatNew England7:30 p.m.
ColoradoatOrlando City7:30 p.m.
NashvilleatToronto FC7:30 p.m.
ColumbusatChicago8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FCatHouston8:30 p.m.
Austin FCatSporting Kansas City8:30 p.m.
New York City FCatReal Salt Lake9:30 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatSan Jose10:30 p.m.
CincinnatiatVancouver10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you