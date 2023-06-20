Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

TorontoatMiami6:40 p.m.
N-Y MetsatHouston8:10 p.m.
L-A DodgersatL-A Angels10:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BaltimoreatTampa Bay6:40 p.m.
Kansas CityatDetroit6:40 p.m.
SeattleatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m.
OaklandatCleveland7:10 p.m.
BostonatMinnesota7:40 p.m.
TexasatChi White Sox8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AtlantaatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
Chi CubsatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
St. LouisatWashington7:05 p.m.
ColoradoatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
ArizonaatMilwaukee8:10 p.m.
San DiegoatSan Francisco9:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

AtlantaatDallas8 p.m.
ConnecticutatSeattle10 p.m.
MinnesotaatLos Angeles10 p.m.

