Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa BayatChi Cubs2:20 p.m.
AtlantaatOakland3:37 p.m.
MilwaukeeatToronto7:07 p.m.
CincinnatiatBoston7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TexasatDetroit1:10 p.m.
L-A AngelsatChi White Sox2:10 p.m.
ClevelandatBaltimore3:05 p.m.
MinnesotaatHouston8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PittsburghatSan Francisco3:45 p.m.
WashingtonatL-A Dodgers4:10 p.m.
San DiegoatMiami6:40 p.m.
PhiladelphiaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
ColoradoatArizona9:40 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New EnglandatAtlanta7 p.m.
ColoradoatColumbus7:30 p.m.
CF MontréalatD.C. United7:30 p.m.
New YorkatMiami7:30 p.m.
CincinnatiatNew York City FC7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FCatPhiladelphia7:30 p.m.
ChicagoatToronto FC7:30 p.m.
MinnesotaatAustin FC8:30 p.m.
FC DallasatSporting Kansas City8:30 p.m.
LA GalaxyatReal Salt Lake9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SCatLos Angeles FC10:30 p.m.(Postponed)
San JoseatSeattle10:30 p.m.
HoustonatVancouver10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

