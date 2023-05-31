Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Chi Cubs
|2:20 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Oakland
|3:37 p.m.
|Milwaukee
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|Boston
|7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|at
|Detroit
|1:10 p.m.
|L-A Angels
|at
|Chi White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Baltimore
|3:05 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Houston
|8:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|at
|San Francisco
|3:45 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|L-A Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Miami
|6:40 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Arizona
|9:40 p.m.
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|New England
|at
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Columbus
|7:30 p.m.
|CF Montréal
|at
|D.C. United
|7:30 p.m.
|New York
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Cincinnati
|at
|New York City FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte FC
|at
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Toronto FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Austin FC
|8:30 p.m.
|FC Dallas
|at
|Sporting Kansas City
|8:30 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Real Salt Lake
|9:30 p.m.
|Saint Louis City SC
|at
|Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|(Postponed)
|San Jose
|at
|Seattle
|10:30 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
