Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
|Final
|Cleveland
|11
|Pittsburgh
|0
|Final
|L.A. Dodgers
|6
|Baltimore
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Final
|Texas
|3
|Tampa Bay
|2
|Final
|Detroit
|3
|Kansas City
|2
|Final
|Boston
|7
|Oakland
|0
|Final
|Seattle
|7
|Minnesota
|6
|Final
|L.A. Angels
|4
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|at
|Cincinnati
|5:40 p.m.
|Final
|St. Louis
|6
|Miami
|4
|Final
|Washington
|7
|Chicago Cubs
|5
TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|at
|Pittsburgh
|7:05 p.m.
|L-A Dodgers
|at
|Baltimore
|7:05 p.m.
|San Diego
|at
|Toronto
|7:07 p.m.
|Chi White Sox
|at
|N-Y Mets
|7:10 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Colorado
|8:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|at
|Texas
|8:05 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Kansas City
|8:10 p.m.
|N-Y Yankees
|at
|L-A Angels
|9:38 p.m.
|Boston
|at
|Oakland
|9:40 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Seattle
|9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|at
|Philadelphia
|6:40 p.m.
|San Francisco
|at
|Cincinnati
|7:10 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Atlanta
|7:20 p.m.
|Miami
|at
|St. Louis
|7:45 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Chi Cubs
|8:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Minnesota
|at
|Atlanta
|7 p.m.
|Connecticut
|at
|Phoenix
|10 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.