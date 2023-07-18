Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

FinalCleveland11Pittsburgh0
FinalL.A. Dodgers6Baltimore4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FinalTexas3Tampa Bay2
FinalDetroit3Kansas City2
FinalBoston7Oakland0
FinalSeattle7Minnesota6
FinalL.A. Angels4N.Y. Yankees3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San FranciscoatCincinnati5:40 p.m.
FinalSt. Louis6Miami4
FinalWashington7Chicago Cubs5

TODAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

ClevelandatPittsburgh7:05 p.m.
L-A DodgersatBaltimore7:05 p.m.
San DiegoatToronto7:07 p.m.
Chi White SoxatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m.
HoustonatColorado8:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa BayatTexas8:05 p.m.
DetroitatKansas City8:10 p.m.
N-Y YankeesatL-A Angels9:38 p.m.
BostonatOakland9:40 p.m.
MinnesotaatSeattle9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MilwaukeeatPhiladelphia6:40 p.m.
San FranciscoatCincinnati7:10 p.m.
ArizonaatAtlanta7:20 p.m.
MiamiatSt. Louis7:45 p.m.
WashingtonatChi Cubs8:05 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

MinnesotaatAtlanta7 p.m.
ConnecticutatPhoenix10 p.m.

