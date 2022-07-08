FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers made the expected move Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.