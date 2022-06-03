FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Buffalo Bills signed veteran receiver Austin on Thursday, June 2, 2022, a person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. The move was first reported by NFL.com.