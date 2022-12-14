FILE - Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, is congratulated after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night Dec. 13, 2022 because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.