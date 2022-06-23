FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with team during a timeout of an NBA basketball game against New York Knicks, Saturday April 2, 2022, in New York. The Cavaliers made their first move before the NBA draft tipped off. Adding another asset to perhaps use to bolster its roster, Cleveland acquired the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million.