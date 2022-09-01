FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.