North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.