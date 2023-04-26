FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders have decided not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 26, 2023, because the team had not announced the decision.