FILE - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in Game 1 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 18, 2022, in San Diego. Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.