FILE - New York Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances throws during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins on March 12, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, April 5, 2022, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced it.