CORRECTS TO 49ERS' JORDAN WILLIS NOT ALEX BARRETT - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis (94) blocks a punt by Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez (7) late in the fourth quarter of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (29) ran the ball in for a touchdown.