FILE -Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Boston. Veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal.The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, 2022 on condition of anonymity.