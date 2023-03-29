Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell stretches during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Calais Campbell, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Campbell, who played the last three seasons with the Ravens, has agreed to play the 2023 season in Atlanta, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.