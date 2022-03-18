FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) walks to the sideline during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Linder is contemplating retirement after eight injury-filled seasons, according to a person familiar with discussions. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, Friday, March 18, 2022, because Linder is still weighing his career options.