FILE - Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. The New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. New York agreed Thursday, March 9, to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can't announce trades until the NFL's new year begins next Wednesday.