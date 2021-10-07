FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets and Franklin-Myers agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the extension, which was first reported by the New York Daily News.