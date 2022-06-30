FILE - Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to pass the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams, front, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game April 7, 2022, in Denver. Jokic and the Nuggets agreed Thursday, June 30, to a $264 supermax extension, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor team announced the agreement.