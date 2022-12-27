FILE - Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing.