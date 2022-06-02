FILE - University of Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird speaks to reporters following a meeting of the University Board of Trustees and the Louisville Athletic Association board, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. A person with knowledge of the situation says Louisville will promote Josh Heird to athletic director after serving nearly six months as interim AD. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced. Louisville has scheduled a news conference Friday morning, June 3, 2022, for a “special announcement” about the athletic program following a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association's board of directors and personnel committee.