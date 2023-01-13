FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hits his 200th career home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Milwaukee. McCutchen is returning to the Pirates. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells the Associated Press the veteran centerfielder, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pirates earlier in his career, has agreed to a one-year deal with the club.