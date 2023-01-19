North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.