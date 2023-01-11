FILE - New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur stands on the field as players practice during the NFL football team's training camp May 6, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the Jets after two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The Jets and LaFleur agreed to part ways Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a few other teams inquired about the embattled offensive coordinator, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the move.