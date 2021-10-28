FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin walks on the field before the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif. The San Diego Padres have hired Melvin away from the Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday, Oct. 28, because the deal hasn't been announced.